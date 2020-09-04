CMPD: One dead, two injured in triple shooting in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person is dead and two other people were injured in a triple shooting in north Charlotte Friday night.
The incident happened on L D Parker Drive around 10 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to the scene.
According to Mecklenburg EMS, two of the people who were shot were taken to the hospital,.
There’s no word on what happened, any arrests or possible suspects. No names have been released.
This is a developing story and no other details were provided.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.