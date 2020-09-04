Mecklenburg Co. deputies see lower number of COVID-19 cases at jail

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office continues to see a very low amount of COVID-19 cases within the detention center population.
Currently, there are two inmates with COVID-19.
Deputies are working diligently with their contracted healthcare provider (Wellpath) and Mecklenburg County Public Health to stay ahead of a potential spread as the detention population fluctuates daily.
Officials say there have been no resident hospitalizations or deaths related to COVID-19 at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.
There are currently 12 active positive COVID-19 detention personnel cases and one officer-related COVID-19 death as reported previously.
“We are continually evaluating our protocols and working diligently to keep everyone safe,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “With Governor Cooper’s Executive Order 163 going into effect today and the relaxing of some restrictions, we will examine closely the impacts of Phase 2.5 on our operation.
“I still want to encourage people to continue to be cautious and smart and not to lose sight of the fact that we’re still in a pandemic. Let’s continue to do what’s healthy, safe and effective to slow the spread of the coronavirus.”
