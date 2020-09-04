Mecklenburg absentee ballots sent out to voters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday is the first day absentee ballots are being sent in the mail to voters from the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections office and there are a lot of them.
“We’re aiming, this first round, about 70 thousand to go out,” Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson said.
Dickerson says usually there’s about 25,000 absentee voters in a presidential election year. He expects that number to be dwarfed in 2020.
“You’re probably going to be 150,000 to 160,000 that will go out for this year. Maybe even get to 200,000 who knows,” Dickerson said.
Across North Carolina more than 643,000 absentee ballots have been requested, more than 16 times the normal amount during a presidential election year at this time according to data analyzed by political scientist Michael Bitzer.
Because of that Dickerson is expecting thousands of first-time absentee voters.
He says voters need to make sure to read the instructions, sign where needed and have a voter witness sign as well.
“If you don’t we’re going to send it back to you ,we’re going to ask you to clarify some things and get it fixed,” Dickerson said.
You still have time to request an absentee ballot if you want to.
Friday, October 9th is the Voter Registration Deadline
Thursday, October 15th is the Start of Early Voting
Tuesday, October 27th is the deadline for Absentee Ballot Requests
Saturday, October 31st is the end of Early Voting
Tuesday, November 3rd is Election Day
But waiting until the deadline might not be the wisest option.
“Now I caution you not to do that so you get everything done and get it in and get it out in time,” Dickerson said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.