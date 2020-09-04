Labor Day weekend temperature turnaround ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Fingers-crossed - today is likely our final day of 90 degree-plus heat for the year!
Friday afternoon will feature highs in the lower 90s but with dew points in the lower 70s it will feel like it’s almost 100 degrees.
A few stray thundershowers could possibly develop later this afternoon, however, most of the wet weather will be confined to areas west of I-77 and south of I-85.
The late-workweek chance of wet weather is brought to us by way of a cold front, while the front won’t be a big rainmaker, it will turn the temperatures around.
In fact, Saturday and Sunday will feature cooler temperatures in the lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds.
Overnight temperatures over the next few days will fall to the lower 70s in the Piedmont and into the 60s across the Foothills and Piedmont.
Highs will return to the mid to upper 80s by Labor Day, a couple stray afternoon and evening storms can’t be ruled out, but most communities will remain dry. Overall, the rain chances are quite low for the holiday weekend.
Temperatures and moisture will increase through next week raising the chance for the development of afternoon and evening storms and showers.
In the tropics, we’re watching three disturbances developing in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, but at this time it’s too early tell if and when these systems will have any impact on land.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.