Judge rules for release of video in death of man in police custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been nearly eight months since Harold Easter died in Charlotte-Mecklenburg police custody.
On Friday, the Mecklenburg County Superior Court ruled to release video related to his in-custody death.
“We’re all still angry. We’re sad, we have different emotions. We’re thankful to have this video released,” said Easter’s sister, Andrell Mackey.
She also says her family hopes the release of the video to the public on Oct. 1 will bring change to CMPD.
“We want change, still. They have made some changes, but we still want change,” Mackey said.
Easter was arrested on drug charges back in January.
Investigators found marijuana and cocaine in his car. At the time of his in-custody death, CMPD said Easter fell unconscious during an interview.
His family believes the death could have been prevented.
“The officers are supposed to protect and serve and they failed at it,” Mackey said.
Family attorney Alexander Heroy says the public deserves to see the video.
“This is a really terrible event to their loved one now that the whole world is going to see, tragically. But at the same time they wanted change,” Heroy said.
In a statement, CMPD told WBTV, “The CMPD respects the decision the judge made in the ruling and will comply with the order.”
The next step for Easter’s family is watching the video and waiting to see the outcome of the investigation.
“I hope the DA makes the right decision with the officers. We’re still grieving, so it’s important for my family to view it,” Mackey said.
CMPD expects to have its internal investigation done by the middle of this month. The district attorney’s office is also near its 90-day timeline after getting the case this summer from the State Bureau of Investigation.
