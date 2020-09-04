Gov. Cooper visits Asheville’s MANNA Food Bank

“In this extraordinarily challenging time, it is essential for us to come together through public and private partnerships to lift up our neighbors who are struggling. At MANNA Food Bank, we are grateful for our partnership with the state of North Carolina to fill the gap as we face this health and economic crisis with courage and grit,” said MANNA Food Bank CEO Hannah Randall. “As a non-partisan organization, MANNA is a movement that celebrates our differences as we work together to overcome injustices that might divide us…because no one should be hungry.”