Family remembers grandfather fatally stabbed in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been two days since police say a stabbing in Gastonia left a grandfather dead and his grandson in custody.
Darrell Phillips was 67.
It’s a very difficult time for their family, but they say they want to focus on the legacy Darrell leaves behind.
“Everybody in the park where he lived at called him ’pops.’ They didn’t call him Darrell, they all know him as ’pops,’” said Edgar Phillips, Darrell’s brother.
Known by neighbors as “pops,” Darrell was a man who enjoyed fishing and working on cars.
“He’d work on the cars and stuff, he would give them a place to sleep and everything like that.”
Always helping others - it’s something the family is choosing to focus on, rather than the violent way he died.
“My sister was on the telephone with him when he got stabbed - she says she heard him saying don’t stab me anymore, don’t stab me anymore,” Edgar Phillips said.
Police say there was an argument, and that led to the stabbing of 67-year-old Darrell.
The victim’s grandson, 29-year-old Christopher Phillips, is charged with first-degree murder.
“We know Chris had problems, but Darrell always took him back,” Edgar Phillips said.
It’s a testament, his family says, of Darrell’s loving, forgiving nature.
An image they cling to now as well as to memories of a happier time.
“We used to go out and build huts and everything else, go fishing and everything else and have a good time in life. All that’s gone now,” Edgar Phillips said.
They want people to remember Darrell for the man he was, not the way police say he was murdered.
“He was taken away from us by him, but I want everyone to know how he was,” Edgar Phillips said.
We don’t know what may have led to the alleged argument between the two. Police say they are not searching for any other suspects.
