Driver killed in Lancaster County crash

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in Lancaster Friday morning.
The crash happened on SC 522, Rocky River Road, near Buford Circle about 10 miles east of the town of Lancaster.
Troopers say a driver in a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
No names have been released.
