Driver killed in Lancaster County crash

By WBTV Web Staff | September 4, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT - Updated September 4 at 11:46 AM

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a crash in Lancaster Friday morning.

The crash happened on SC 522, Rocky River Road, near Buford Circle about 10 miles east of the town of Lancaster.

Troopers say a driver in a 2013 Chevrolet pickup truck went off the right side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No names have been released.

