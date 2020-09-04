Concord Police looking for man accused of shooting into vehicle at gas station

Concord Police say this man shot at another man at a gas station parking lot. (Source: Concord Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff | September 4, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT - Updated September 4 at 9:37 PM

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a man they say shot toward a man in a gas station parking lot.

The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. Friday at the QuikTrip on 1086 Concord Parkway North.

The victim told police the suspect followed him after a verbal dispute. He said the suspect fired toward him and hit his vehicle.

The suspect was last seen driving south on Church Street.

He is described as a Black man, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and in his mid-20s. He was wearing glasses and has tattoos on his left arm.

The suspect was driving an older model silver Chevrolet Aveo four-door car with dark tinted windows.

Anyone with information should contact Concord Police at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

