Cold front halts heat streak before Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For the third day in a row, high heat and humidity will plague the Carolinas, but the rare late summer temperature surge will soon end.
Friday afternoon will feature highs in the lower 90s, but with dew points in the 70s it will feel-like it’s around 100°.
Unlike the previous couple of days, there’s a chance for rain and storms later today. However, most of the wet weather will be confined to areas west of I-77 and south of I-85. The best chance for scattered thundershowers is during the afternoon and early evening period.
The late-workweek round of wet weather is brought to us by way of a cold front, while the front won’t be a big rain maker it will turn the temperatures around.
In fact, Saturday and Sunday will feature cooler temperatures in the lower 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight temperatures over the next few days will fall to the lower 70s in the Piedmont and into the 60s across the Foothills and Piedmont.
Highs will return to the mid to upper 80s by Labor Day, a couple stray afternoon and evening storms can’t be ruled out, but most communities will remain dry. Overall, the rain chances are quite low for the holiday weekend. Temperatures and moisture will increase through next week raising the chance for the development of afternoon and evening storms and showers.
In the tropics, we’re watching three disturbances developing in the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean, but at this time it’s too early tell if and when these systems will have any impact on land.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
