Cleveland police officer takes own life, coroner confirms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer died by suicide Thursday evening, an official with the Lorain County Coroner’s office said.
The coroner said the cause of death for Officer Nick Sabo, 39, was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
He was found dead in his North Ridgeville home, added the coroner.
“We are in shock of the news of the passing of Officer Nick Sabo,” Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer said. “He was a great officer and friend. Our hearts our heavy today with the amount of loss we are feeling.”
Sabo’s death comes hours after Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz was shot and killed in the line of duty in the area of W. 65th Street and Storer Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3rd.
Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said Sabo came to the police department from another police department in Ohio because he wanted to work for the city of Cleveland.
Williams said they are not releasing at this time if Sabo and Skernivitz worked together.
Sabo leaves behind a wife and children.
Ohio has a system allowing people in stressful situations to text counselors for help, day or night.
Text the keyword “4hope” to 741741 to speak with a volunteer counselor.
If you want to talk to a counselor over the phone, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.
You can volunteer to work with the help line at crisistextline.org.
