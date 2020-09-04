City of Kannapolis seeks bids for Oak Avenue property

The City has received a bid of $700,000 for the property which is .56 acres and approximately 11,000 square feet. The legal upset bid process is open from September 4 to 5 p.m. on September 14. During that time anyone may upset the bid by submitting an offer of at least $735,050. If a valid upset bid is received, the bidding process continues until there are no additional valid upset bids.