Camden man arrested for sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officials have arrested a 44-year-old man from Camden regarding the sexual exploitation of minors.
Thomas Eugene Durant faces charges of 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Investigators received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Durant.
Ultimately, authorities say they found several files of child sexual abuse material* in Durant’s possession.
Each count Durant has been charged with is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
*NOTE FROM THE ATTORNEY GENERAL: “Child sexual abuse material, or CSAM, is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes. “Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by CSAM for this reason.”
