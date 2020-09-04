Businesses don’t want to just reopen in Phase 2.5, they want to stay open

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s Phase 2.5 went into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Under it, gyms and bowling alleys can open at 30 percent capacity, museums can open at 50 percent capacity and playgrounds can reopen.
But, one big concern is that this is all happening as we head into Labor Day weekend.
Queen Park Social sells food and drinks, allowing their doors to stay open.
But it’s the games and bowling that attracts even more customers.
“Twenty-five percent of our building we haven’t been able to use, so we only have eight lanes, but we’re excited to get those open,” Queen Park Social partner Brad Byrd said.
Bowlers can now line up at every other lane, but after your game is up, you will hand your ball to a staff member.
“We keep those out of circulation, in the meantime, they are sanitized inside outside of the finger holes,” Byrd said.
As businesses reopen, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department will be out enforcing.
“The whole idea is to abide by the health parameters so we don’t have a continuation of the pandemic,” CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said during a county press conference Friday morning.
Indoor climbing center Inner Peaks is prepping to open its doors for the first time since March. They are choosing to reopen at less than 30 percent capacity, only allowing members at first.
“We’re gonna actually start with only half of that reduced capacity, so we will be well below the numbers to see how it feels in here, whether people can truly stay spaced out and socially distanced,” Inner Peaks owner Doug Cosby said.
Masks are required even while you’re climbing, plus they’re using hospital-grade air purification and new hand chalk.
“It’s 80 percent alcohol so when you apply this to your hands it’s acting similarly to a hand sanitizer,” Cosby said.
These are all steps to keep people climbing.
“We’re open,” he said.
Under Phase 2.5, people can also now be seated at bars in restaurants. Plus, although alcohol can’t be sold past 11, food can be. Business owners like Byrd say that will not be worth it to them and they will still be closing at 11 p.m.
