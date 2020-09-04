Abortion-rights groups sue to overturn several NC laws

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Abortion-rights groups and abortion providers have sued to overturn several restrictions for the procedure in North Carolina.
The five portions of state laws challenged Thursday in Wake County court were approved by the Republican-controlled legislature during the past decade.
They include a 72-hour waiting period for a woman to receive an abortion and a ban on virtual medical appointments to get a medication-induced abortion.
The lawsuit was filed on the same day that Vice President Mike Pence participated in a rally for abortion opponents at a Raleigh church.
Other legal challenges to recent abortion regulations in North Carolina have been successful.
