Sultry for Friday yet pleasant weather for Labor Day Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few rain showers and storms will be possible for the NC mountains early tonight with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for the Piedmont. Some patchy fog will be possible for Friday morning with lows around 70 degrees for the Piedmont, and mid-60s for the mountains.
Hot and muggy conditions will continue for Friday with high temperatures in the lower 90s, and heat indices around 100 degrees.
The NC mountains can expect Friday afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
A cold front will move through the region late Friday, bringing the chance for a few rain showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening, along with cooler, drier air for Labor Day Weekend.
Saturday will start off Labor Day Weekend, with partly cloudy skies, and high temperatures in the lower 80s for the piedmont and lower 70s for the mountains.
Overall, we look to stay dry through Labor Day Weekend, with a stray shower or storm possible.
Sunday will feature highs in the lower 80s, with mid-80s for Labor Day Monday.
Next week, high temperatures look to stay in the mid to upper 80s with isolated rain and storms Monday and Tuesday with scattered rain and storms possible for Wednesday.
Have a great Friday and Labor Day Weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
