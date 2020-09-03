Steamy heat trend before Labor Day Weekend begins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thursday’s high temperatures will soar to the low to mid-90s across the Piedmont this afternoon.
Elevated dew points in the 70s will cause the 90 degree-plus heat to feel like it’s in the low triple digits.
A couple of showers may slip east over the Mountains, but most communities across the WBTV viewing area will be dry, hot, and steamy much like Wednesday.
Mostly sunny skies will also remain in the place for another today and for most of the day Friday. However, the passage of a cold front tomorrow evening will give way to a few isolated thunderstorms mainly west of the I-77.
While this front won’t be much of a rainmaker, it will usher in cooler and drier weather for the holiday weekend.
In fact, highs will be in the low to mid-80s Saturday and Sunday under a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s Monday with the chance for a stray storm during the afternoon and evening hours. Models suggest that rain chances will inch up by the middle of next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
