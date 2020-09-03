$7,000 reward offered for information on 2018 west Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - On the second anniversary of the murder of Juordan Malik Hill, police continue to ask for help solving the case.
The reward amount is now up to $7,000 for anyone that can assist CMPD’s Homicide Unit on identifying the person responsible for this homicide.
Hill was shot and killed Sept. 3, 2018 in the 2400 block of Pruitt Street around 8 p.m. Police say Hill and several witnesses were standing in the parking lot when someone began shooting.
Detectives with CMPD requested the public’s help identifying a vehicle seen fleeing the scene. It was described to be a white, early 1900′s model Chevrolet Caprice.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
