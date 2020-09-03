$25,000 reward offered for information on fatal shooting of deputy’s son in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information in the 2019 killing of a Cabarrus County deputy’s son in Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say an armed person shot 19-year-old Nathaniel Isenhour around 9:55 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2019 in a Harris Teeter parking lot off University City Boulevard. Witnesses took Isenhour to Atrium Health-Main, where he was pronounced dead the next morning.
There was originally a $5,000 reward for information.
In a Thursday press briefing, police said Crime Stoppers received an additional $20,000 from private donations, bringing the reward for information leading to an arrest(s) in this case up to $25,000.
“Nathaniel was a resident of Cabarrus County and was loved by many,” a CMPD officer said. “His family needs closure, his family needs answers and his family wants justice. There is a killer walking the streets right now that deserves to be held accountable.”
Police previously released surveillance video of a distinctive vehicle involved in the case, asking, “Have you seen this vehicle?” The video was reportedly obtained from a gas station near the Harris Teeter parking lot, and police believe Isenhour may have been inside the vehicle at the time.
“Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have identified surveillance video footage that they believe captures a vehicle the suspect(s) used,” CMPD said.
The vehicle being sought has right front-end damage and has a rear tail light out.
“My son Nate was murdered in Charlotte,” Isenhour’s dad, Cabarrus County Deputy Sonny Isenhour said. “He was only 19-years-old.”
Sonny Isenhour described his son as a loyal, fun-loving kid who lived life to the fullest. “Before Nate passed, he became involved with some questionable individuals and that’s what led us to where we are today,” Sonny Isenhour said. “Not knowing is absolute torture,” Sonny Isenhour said of his son’s killing. “Please, I’m begging – somebody say something.”
Speaking directly to person responsible, Sonny Isenhour said “You need to get right with yourself because you will face justice in this world or the next. It will come to you.” “Get right with god, he said.
Nathaniel Isenhour’s mom, Sherri Walker, an ER nurse, said she never expected this to happen to her son.
“I have held mothers whenever I couldn’t save their child," Walker said. “Never did I think I would be on this end of things."
Anyone with additional information is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
