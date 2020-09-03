2 men arrested in 2019 fatal shooting of deputy’s 19-year-old son in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives have arrested two men in the 2019 fatal shooting of a Cabarrus County deputy’s 19-year-old son in a Charlotte parking lot.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say an armed person shot 19-year-old Nathaniel Isenhour around 9:55 p.m. on Nov. 25, 2019 in a Harris Teeter parking lot off University City Boulevard. Witnesses took Isenhour to Atrium Health-Main, where he was pronounced dead the next morning.

On Tuesday, CMPD announced the arrests of 26-year-old Dashawn Partlow and 23-year-old Conner Pyle in Isenhour’s death.

Partlow has been served with a warrant for murder while Pyle is being charged with obstruction of justice.

As a result of the investigation, Partlow and Pyle were identified as suspects in this case, and warrants were issued for their arrest. The CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT) worked in conjunction with the United States Secret Service and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to locate and arrest both suspects without incident.

In late 2020, a reward of up to $25,000 was offered for information in the 2019 killing.

“Nathaniel was a resident of Cabarrus County and was loved by many,” a CMPD officer said in Sept. 2020.

Police previously released surveillance video of a distinctive vehicle involved in the case, asking, “Have you seen this vehicle?” The video was reportedly obtained from a gas station near the Harris Teeter parking lot, and police believe Isenhour may have been inside the vehicle at the time.

“My son Nate was murdered in Charlotte,” Isenhour’s dad, Cabarrus County Deputy Sonny Isenhour said. “He was only 19-years-old.”

Sonny Isenhour described his son as a loyal, fun-loving kid who lived life to the fullest.

“Before Nate passed, he became involved with some questionable individuals and that’s what led us to where we are today,” Sonny Isenhour said. “Not knowing is absolute torture,” Sonny Isenhour said of his son’s killing. “Please, I’m begging – somebody say something.”

Speaking directly to the person responsible, Sonny Isenhour said “You need to get right with yourself because you will face justice in this world or the next. It will come to you. Get right with God.”

Nathaniel Isenhour’s mom, Sherri Walker, an ER nurse, said she never expected this to happen to her son.

“I have held mothers whenever I couldn’t save their child," Walker said. “Never did I think I would be on this end of things."

(Photos provided by Charlotte police)

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

