2 residents, staff worker test positive for coronavirus at Catawba County nursing home

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba County health officials are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at a Catawba County nursing home.
Health officials say two residents and a staff member tested positive for the virus.
The facility has informed patients, their family members, and staff about the cases.
Health officials say the facility has conducted additional testing and is working closely with Public Health to ensure control measures are in place to help prevent further spread of the disease.
