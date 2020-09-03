Picnic shelters in NC will open for up to 50 people starting Friday evening

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - - Just in time for the Labor Day weekend, picnic shelters in parks across North Carolina will be open for up to 50 people.
Some communities have kept the shelters closed to any sized group since the coronavirus pandemic began but in Hickory, the shelters remained open but with limited guests.
Now, the city is taking reservations for large groups but there are restrictions.
“No more than 50 people, social distancing and when you can’t social distance we recommend they wear face coverings,” said Hickory Recreation Director Mark Seaman.
As far as the reservations, the dates will begin next Tuesday.
This weekend, the shelters will not be reserved in Hickory.
“It will be first come first served,” said Seaman.
People visiting the parks said they were glad restrictions have been eased but are not so sure people will follow all the rules.
Sigrid Hice said it might have been better if the governor had waited until after labor day to move to Phase 2.5 of reopening. She and others say it won’t be easy for the city to enforce the governor’s orders with so many parks In the city.
“They can’t control the number if people in the park,” she said.
Officials, though, are hoping groups will police themselves but added that any complaints called in will be followed up.
