Paramedic rushed to hospital after Lincoln County crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A paramedic was injured in a head-on collision in Lincoln County Thursday morning.
The Lincoln County Emergency Medical Services vehicle was enroute to its assigned base when it was hit head-on by another vehicle.
The wreck happened around 7:40 a.m. Thursday on Highway 73 near East Lincoln High School in Denver. One paramedic was onboard and was taken emergency to Atrium Main. The paramedic had to be extricated from the vehicle, officials say.
The driver of the other vehicle was evaluated and not taken to the hospital.
Highway Patrol is investigating.
