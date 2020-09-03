Naked man damages store saying “snakes were chasing him”

BAXTER CO., Ark. (KAIT) - A Baxter County man is behind bars after he damaged a storefront naked, saying snakes had been crawling out of his boots and clothes and were biting him.
Deputies say they were called to Woods Farm Supply on Highway 177 near Jordan after an alarm was triggered that someone was trying to break in.
When deputies arrived, the store owner was already on the scene and said the naked man in the parking lot was the person who damaged his front door.
Deputies made contact with Austin Greer, 26, who they say was completely naked, running around in circles.
Greer told deputies that “snakes had been crawling out of his boots and clothes and were biting him so,” he took off all his clothes.
Greer said the snakes were chasing him around the parking lot and had “crawled into his body.”
Greer was charged with commercial burglary, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct. Greer’s bond was set at $10,000.
