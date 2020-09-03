Memorial service held for CMPD veteran officer Michael Rorie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A memorial service was held for a 20-year veteran of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department who died recently.
Officer Michael Rorie had been with CMPD for 20 years. He was also a school resource officer at Piedmont Open Middle School.
CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings tweeted about the service Thursday afternoon.
“Today, I attended a memorial service with my CMPD family to honor the life of Officer Michael Rorie. Ofc. Rorie served our community for 20 years, most recently as a great mentor to students as a School Resource Officer. Please join me in prayer for his family during their loss,” Jennings tweeted.
The Charlotte Fire Department sent a message to CMPD on social media on Sunday.
“The Charlotte Fire Department would like to send our deepest condolence to @CMPD for the unexpected loss of one of their officers,” the message said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.”
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.