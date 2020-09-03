Mecklenburg Co. Director of Elections speaks about absentee ballots being sent out Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Absentee ballots for the upcoming presidential election will be sent out Friday in the state of North Carolina.
Employees at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections headquarters spent the day getting ballots ready to be distributed.
WBTV spoke to Mecklenburg County Director of Elections Michael Dickerson.
“We’ve already topped our record year of 2016 with the number of requests we’ve gotten in and sent out,” said Dickerson.
According to the most recent data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, there have been 618,842 requests for absentee ballots across the state.
The agency’s data notes that at the same point in the 2016 election cycle, only 37,576 absentee ballots had been requested in North Carolina.
This year, Mecklenburg County has accounted for 87,749 of the requested absentee ballots.
Dickerson explained the sizable increase in requested ballots this year.
“I think it’s all the pandemic,” said the director of elections. “It’s all driven by that. That’s great if somebody wants to vote and wants to make it safe.”
Dickerson explained that he expects the number of absentee ballot requests to impact in-person voter turnout.
“I honestly believe this will take a lot of voters from election day and early voting obviously, but I still think you’re going to see a good number vote early and show up early,” he said.
Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have tweeted messages this week encouraging their supporters to vote early.
Dickerson said he wants voters in Mecklenburg County to understand that the local elections system is safe and secure.
“We’re here to get you to vote. That’s all we want you to do,” said Dickerson. “Let the winners and losers argue all they want. It matters not to us. We want to make sure that we protect the rights of the folks out here that want to vote and we give them that opportunity to vote.”
According to the North Carolina State Board of Elections, absentee ballots can still be requested now until 5 p.m. October 27.
Registered voters may request a ballot through an online portal. They can also download and fill out the North Carolina Absentee Ballot Request Form.
The completed absentee ballot request form can be submitted to a county’s board of elections by fax, email, mail, or in person.
Dickerson said voters should not wait until the last minute to request an absentee ballot.
