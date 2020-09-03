Man accused of sexually assaulting, robbing woman who was walking in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a man who is accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in a violent attack while she was walking in north Charlotte.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives charged 57-year-old Randy Melvin Carr with attempted second degree rape, second degree sex offense, first degree kidnapping, common law robbery, assault on a female and sexual battery.
Shortly before 2:25 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2020, officers responded to reports of a sexual assault near on West 28th Street.
When they arrived, officers say they learned a woman was walking along West 28th Street when she was approached by a suspect.
Police say she tried to get away from the suspect by running from him, but the suspect reportedly chased after her and ultimately physically and sexually assaulted her and took her personal belongings.
CMPD says they immediately responded to assist with the investigation and began canvassing the area in search for evidence and additional information.
While canvassing the area, detectives located Carr, who matched the description of the suspect. Carr was interviewed, then taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged.
Sexual Assault Unit detectives are actively investigating this case and ask anyone in the community with information about the suspect or this case to contact detectives or leave the information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
