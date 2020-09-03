Loris community plans memorial ride for 11-year-old allegedly killed by stepmother

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) – The Loris community will be honoring the life of an 11-year-old boy who authorities said was killed by his stepmother.
Gannon Stauch was born in Loris and has family that still live in the community, but moved to Colorado with his father.
He was reported missing in January in Colorado, and his body was found in Florida in March. His stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was arrested in Myrtle Beach and charged in his death.
There will be a ride starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 26 at the Crossway Church located at 2000 Highway 701. Motorcycles and cars are welcome.
The ride will consist of five stops where participants will receive one raffle ticket, and each stop will represent a special moment in Gannon’s life.
The ride and the money raised will help bring awareness to child abuse, according to the event page.
Organizers are also asking each participant to bring a blue stuffed animal that will be donated to local law enforcement and child advocacy groups.
A celebration of life service will take place after the ride at 4 p.m.
