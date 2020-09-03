James Brown’s daughter will speak at Chadwick Boseman tribute in Anderson, officials say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WYFF) - James Brown’s daughter, Deanna Brown Thomas, will speak at a tribute event in memory of Chadwick Boseman in Anderson, according to city officials.
Deanna plans to thank Boseman for his portrayal of her father, legendary music king James Brown (another South Carolina native), according to her publicist.
Boseman portrayed the “Godfather of Soul” in the film “Get on Up” in 2014.
He’s best known for his role as “The Black Panther” in a number of Marvel movies.
Boseman, an Anderson native, passed away Friday after a four-year battle with colon cancer.
The event is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Anderson Civic Center.
According to city officials, the event will also feature Mayor Terence Roberts, a prayer service and a showing of Marvel’s “The Black Panther.”
Officials at T. L. Hanna, where Boseman attended high school, say they intend to honor his legacy with a memorial scholarship.
“We would like to work with Chadwick’s family to establish a scholarship fund for graduating seniors at T. L. Hannah,” school officials said.
Anyone interested in donating to the fund can send a check to the address below, or use this link to make an online donation.
Chadwick Boseman Memorial Scholarship Fund
T. L. Hanna High School
2600 Highway 81 North
Anderson, S. C. 29621
