Henkel Adhesive Technologies expands UV capabilities with expansion in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Economic Development Commission has announced that Henkel Adhesive Technologies, a market leader of high-impact solutions in adhesives, sealants and functional coatings, recently broke ground for a new, state-of-the-art production area for UV-curable acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) at its Salisbury site.
According to a news release, the new facility is expected to be operational by the end of 2021. This expansion of Henkel’s existing site broadens the company’s capabilities to provide more sustainable and innovative pressure sensitive adhesive solutions to the tape, label, medical, and graphic films markets.
“This is an exciting time for Henkel as we begin construction of our first UV pressure sensitive adhesive manufacturing facility here in North America. We remain focused on enhancing the consumer experience bringing real value to our customers and their brands,” said Gary Rzonca, Vice President, Packaging & Consumer Goods, North America.
Henkel’s Salisbury facility manufactures adhesives used extensively in the packaging, consumer goods and electronics markets.
“Created with consumers in mind, Henkel’s consumer packaging adhesives offer high-impact solutions to allow fast moving consumer goods companies to achieve efficient, reliable, and sustainable solutions,” the press release said.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.