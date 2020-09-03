NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Group creating set of wheels for Dilly the bulldog

Dilly the bulldog
Dilly the bulldog(Keith Benning)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROLLA, N.D. – A pint-sized furry friend is getting a second leash on life, thanks to the efforts of the crew at Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue

Dilly, an eight-week-old bulldog, was born with what appears to be a non-reparable birth defect or spinal deformity that prevents her from being able to use her hind legs, according to Keith Benning with the rescue.

Benning said he’s working with a veterinarian that works with the Souris Valley Animal Shelter and Roosevelt Park Zoo to build a custom wheelchair for Dilly.

They’re still working on fine-tuning the set of wheels for Dilly but hope to have it perfected soon.

Benning said their goal is to find Dilly a great home where she can a full and happy life on wheels.

You can follow their progress on the Turtle Mountain Animal Rescue Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/TurtleMountainAnimalRescueNetwork

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women, a 17-year-old girl and a 5-year-old child were killed while another woman was...
Two women, a teen and a 5-year-old child killed in wrong-way crash on interstate in Rock Hill
A rollover crash has shut down NC Music Factory Boulevard in Charlotte early Monday morning.
One killed in rollover crash on NC Music Factory Blvd. in Charlotte, impairment suspected
Tracy Williams arrest for homicide in University area
18-year-old man arrested for Sunday night homicide in northeast Charlotte
Generic police lights
Human remains found in woods in Burke County, authorities say
Blue Ridge Parkway
Body found along Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

Latest News

Charlotte man killed in Lancaster County crash, authorities say
Students at Ardrey Kell High School stood outside as a procession went by Monday in honor of...
Community says final goodbyes to CMPD veteran Ofc. Julio Herrera
Iredell-Statesville district leaders seeking to change definition of ‘close contact’ between...
Iredell-Statesville district leaders seeking to change definition of ‘close contact’ between student
Iredell-Statesville Schools leaders want to change the definition of close contact between...
Iredell-Statesville district leaders seeking to change definition of ‘close contact’ between students
Pender High's Kattie Horrell
Pender High School athlete joins growing trend of girls playing on football teams