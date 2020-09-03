Fla. roofer arrested, accused of using coronavirus relief money to buy $700K boat

(WBTV) - A Florida roofer has been arrested and is accused of using his company’s coronavirus relief money to buy a $700,000 boat.
A United States attorney announced the arrest and unsealing of a criminal complaint charging 35-year-old Casey David Crowther with making a false statement to a lending institution.
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison.
According to the complaint, Crowther sought and received more than $2 million in a Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loan through an application to an insured financial institution on behalf of his company, Target Roofing & Sheet Metal, Inc.
The complaint says Crowther submitted a loan application that included false and misleading statements concerning what the PPP funds would be used for, specifically that the PPP funds would only be used for business-related purposes, to retain workers, and maintain payroll or make mortgage payments, lease payments, and utilities payments.
The complaint further alleges that within days of receiving the PPP funds, Crowther used a portion of the funds to purchase a 2020 40-foot catamaran boat for approximately $689,417, which he registered in his name.
Officials emphasized that a criminal complaint is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
This case is being investigated by the United States Secret Service. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Trent Reichling.
