Fallen trees, limbs cause more than 2,100 power outages in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - More than 2,000 households lost power Thursday afternoon in Fort Mill, according to Duke Energy.
As of 4:30 p.m., Duke Energy reported 2,184 customers had lost power.
Traffic signals were also impacted by the outage.
Duke Energy said the power outage was caused by fallen trees or limbs that damaged equipment.
Duke Energy estimates power will be restored around 6:30 p.m.
The first outage was reported just after 3 p.m.
Fort Mill Police Department Tweeted about the “large power outage.”
“Be careful driving and treat all intersections with inoperable lights as 4-way stops,” the department said.
