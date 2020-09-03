Even hotter today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hot temperatures – more like early August than early September – will remain in the forecast Thursday and Friday, with highs holding in the low to middle 90s, with heat indices over 100°.
Rain chances will remain very low, though perhaps the best chance for a thundershower may come late on Friday as a weak cool front closes in on the region.
That cold front will move through the region late Friday into early Saturday, knocking high temperatures back into the more seasonal middle 80s for Labor Day Weekend.
An isolated thundershower can’t be ruled out over the holiday weekend, but there will likely be many more rain-free hours than rain, so outdoor plans look to have a green light. In fact, there is some indication that the humidity level may actually take a tumble over the weekend which would be a nice bonus!
Today brings day two of our current heat wave and Friday will be day three. But after that, we’ll enjoy much cooler temperatures over the holiday weekend, so hold on, just a little bit longer!
Afternoon readings in the middle 90s are forecast today under almost total sunshine. Worse yet, with the tropical humidity factored in, it will feel like 100° - or even slightly above – for several hours this afternoon.
Rain chances remain very low, though a stray mountain thundershower can’t be ruled out. Friday will bring more of the same, though the rain chance may inch up just a little bit late in the day as a cool front moves through the WBTV viewing area.
Saturday and Sunday will bring much cooler weather! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances and the humidity both stay low. Labor Day will be much the same, though it will be a little warmer and a stray thundershower can’t be ruled out.
Rain chance may improve a bit more by the middle of next week, though the models haven’t settled on a scenario just yet. Some are bringing in rain and even possibly strong storms Tuesday and Wednesday, while others hold on to dry weather. We will monitor the situation as we get a bit closer. In the meantime, let’s enjoy a nice weekend.
In the tropics, we are monitoring a couple of disturbances well out in the Atlantic Ocean, but they are days away from development and will not threaten any landmass any time soon.
Closer to home, no systems appear to be a threat to the U.S. in the short term, so if you have beach plans, you will be ok.
Stay safe and have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
