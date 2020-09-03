9 days until kickoff for the Charlotte 49ers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are just 9 days away from the start of college football and Charlotte at App State.
Considering all that has happened with this pandemic since March, it is amazing that kickoff is this close. And while everyone is still holding their breaths because of the uncertainty with COVID-19, the excitement still remains.
“We’re getting there... This is getting closer and closer,” said Niners head coach Will Healy. “The season is almost here. We are showing that we are capable of being able to manage this. It is a sigh of relief every time you get the chance to go out on the field. It’s kind of when things feel like they’re back to normal as much as it can.”
What a 2019 season it was for Charlotte! They had their first winning season at 7-6. They also played in their first ever bowl game. The question now is how do they keep that momentum up especially with the crazy off season the pandemic threw at them.
“Honestly, it’s not as challenging as you would have thought with the off season we have had,” said Niners safety Ben DeLuca. “We did a really good job during the quarantine of constantly having guest speakers come on and leaving guys motivated and try and find a purpose for our team. Last year, we took a great leap. I think this year we are just trying to continue to build. The foundation is set, but that’s not what we are aiming for.”
Where this program is aiming is to be one of the best non Power 5 football programs in the country. A prime example of that is their first opponent this season, App State. Some might say that Charlotte vs App State is a rivalry, but coach Healy would not agree based on the simple fact that the Niners have never beaten the Mountaineers.
“We got to beat them,” said coach. “We have to beat them in recruiting, we have to beat them on the field, and we haven’t done that yet. I would love for it to one day be a rivalry and I know it is a game that our fans are excited about, but it’s a one sided rivalry right now and we got to change that.”
Last year up in Boone, the Niners played the Mountaineers tough before falling 56-41. They will get another shot at picking up their biggest win in program history on September 12th.
