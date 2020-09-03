9 days until kickoff for the Charlotte 49ers

“Honestly, it’s not as challenging as you would have thought with the off season we have had,” said Niners safety Ben DeLuca. “We did a really good job during the quarantine of constantly having guest speakers come on and leaving guys motivated and try and find a purpose for our team. Last year, we took a great leap. I think this year we are just trying to continue to build. The foundation is set, but that’s not what we are aiming for.”