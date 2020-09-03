CMPD investigating reports of object thrown through government center window

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating reports of someone throwing an object through a glass window at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center in uptown.
On Thursday, just before 1 p.m., officers responded to 600 East 4th Street in reference to reports of a suspect throwing objects at building windows.
Upon arrival, officers and a police helicopter circulated for the suspect but were unable to locate them.
Officers are continuing to investigate this incident, and haven’t provided any other information.
