Chesterfield County man charged with illegally selling guns, 300+ firearms seized from home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chesterfield County man was arrested Wednesday for illegally selling guns.
Harold Tyner was taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant and found more than 300 guns with ammunition in his home on Mount Olivet Church Road.
Tyner has beem charged with two counts of Sale of a Firearm to a Convicted Felon.
Sheriff James Dixon encourages the citizens to contact the Sheriff’s Office with any information pertaining to illegal gun sales.
A person that is convicted of certain felons is prohibited to purchase, possess, or be in proximity of a firearm or ammunition.
The guns and ammunition were seized from Tyner’s home.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.