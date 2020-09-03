Chesterfield County man charged with illegally selling guns, 300+ firearms seized from home

By WBTV Web Staff | September 3, 2020 at 10:39 AM EDT - Updated September 3 at 10:39 AM

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A Chesterfield County man was arrested Wednesday for illegally selling guns.

Harold Tyner was taken into custody after deputies executed a search warrant and found more than 300 guns with ammunition in his home on Mount Olivet Church Road.

Tyner has beem charged with two counts of Sale of a Firearm to a Convicted Felon.

Sheriff James Dixon encourages the citizens to contact the Sheriff’s Office with any information pertaining to illegal gun sales. 

A person that is convicted of certain felons is prohibited to purchase, possess, or be in proximity of a firearm or ammunition.

The guns and ammunition were seized from Tyner’s home.

