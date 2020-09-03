Charlotte Labor Day parade postponed to next year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Labor Day Parade is postponed until next year due to coronavirus concerns. The Charlotte Labor Day Committee made the announcement Thursday.
The parade usually takes place on Labor Day, which falls on September 7 this year. The parade marches off from the Hal Marshal center south on Tryon Street, through the Square and onto College Street where it disburses.
“The Charlotte Labor Day Parade is a genuine Labor Day parade put on by organized Labor on Labor Day to commemorate the struggles and accomplishments of organized Labor in our region and country,” organizers say. “We hope and pray that our essential workers and all of Labor maintain their lives and health through safer work practices and requirements. We hope all Americans will support us in our quest for safety in the workplace.”
