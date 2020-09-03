$1.1 billion N.C. virus relief aid heads to Cooper as General Assembly ends

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina legislature has finalized a plan to spend $1.1 billion of the state’s remaining COVID-19 relief funds from Washington.
The House voted overwhelmingly on Thursday for the package, which includes direct cash payments of $335 to families with school-age children.
The Senate already approved on Wednesday the measure, which now heads to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.
The package also provides a $50 uptick in weekly unemployment benefits and more funds for testing, tracing and personal protective equipment.
Funds would give Election Day poll workers another $100.
The bill was finalized as lawmakers wrapped up two days of work and likely ended their two-year session.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.