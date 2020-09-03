Biden, Gov. Cooper have early edge in N.C. election, according to Monmouth University poll

The Democrat currently holds an insignificant 48 percent to 46 percent edge among registered voters in these swing counties* where the aggregate vote went to Hillary Clinton by a single point. The poll finds that Biden racks up a 58 percent to 33 percent margin in counties that went solidly for Clinton (by a similar 27 points in 2016). Trump leads in the counties he won handily four years ago (54 percent to 37 percent), but this lead is not quite as large as his 34-point aggregate victory there four years ago.