78-year-old man reported missing in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 78-year-old man is missing in Charlotte and police are asking for the public’s help finding him.
David Crawford was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Monday at his home on LaSalle Street. Police say he may have been spotted in the University area on Tuesday.
Crawford is described as being around 5′5″ and 130 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue long-sleeved button-up and white sneakers.
“Mr. Crawford has gray hair and walks hunched over,” police say.
Anyone with information on Crawford’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
