17-year-old accused in shooting death of man at home in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of a man at a home in southeast Charlotte in June.
CMPD says the man was shot multiple times and killed at the home on June 10. The man was identified as 28-year-old Marcus Okoye Withers.
Now, on Sept. 2, detectives have charged a 17-year-old male for the murder of Marcus Withers.
As a result of continued investigation, Homicide Unit detectives identified the juvenile male as a suspect in this case. On Sept. 2, the juvenile was taken into custody and charged with murder.
The incident happened on Skyland Avenue, just before 10 p.m. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service at the home.
When officers arrived, they located Withers in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds. MEDIC took the him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
This is an ongoing, active investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.