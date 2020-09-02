Two more HOT days before a nice holiday weekend!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Stick with us just a little bit longer. Yes, it is hot outside. We will be in the mid 90s through the rest of the week.
Heat indices will be in the low 100s again on Thursday. By Friday, highs will be in the mid 90s one more time, but the humidity will back off just a tad. Still, it will be pretty hot outside.
Rain chances will be low through Thursday. There is little better chance for thunderstorms on Friday as a cold front moves through. However, it will bring BIG changes for the holiday weekend!
Saturday and Sunday look quite nice. Highs will be in the mid 80s. We will appreciate that after a few days in the 90s. Rain chances and the humidity both stay low. Labor Day Monday will be much the same, with a 20 percent chance for rain.
By the middle of next week, the models aren’t agreeing at this point. Some are bringing in rain and even possibly strong storms. Others are bringing in dry weather. We will monitor the situation as we get a bit closer. In the meantime, let’s enjoy the nice weekend.
There are two systems in the tropics. We have Tropical Storm Omar over the Atlantic, moving away from the US. Weakening should occur tomorrow. Tropical Storm Nana is expected to become a hurricane tonight before a landfall on the coast of Belize tonight or early tomorrow morning.
Have a great evening! Meteorologist Leigh Brock
