Superheroes make surprise visit to Levine Children’s Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Superman and all his friends made a surprise visit to a children’s hospital in Charlotte Wednesday.
JOFFIE Contracting Services’ superhero window washers made the special trip to Levine Children’s Hospital in the morning to make the little heroes – and healthcare heroes - feel extra super.
Committed to staying COVID-Safe, the superheroes were socially distant and wearing masks to protect themselves and one another.
WBTV was on the sidewalk outside the hospital to capture the surprise visit from Superman, Ironman, Spiderman, Captain America and other heroes.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.