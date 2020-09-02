Rare September heat streak takes off Wednesday afternoon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Wednesday afternoon marks the return of 90°+ heat in and around the Charlotte Metro area. The early September heat surge is brought to us by return of high pressure to the Carolinas.
The air mass will also give way to high humidity causing the low to mid 90s to feel like the low 100s this afternoon. Overnight low temperatures will also be above-average - in the mid 70s under mostly clear skies.
Mostly rain-free, sunny conditions will spread across the WBTV viewing area Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front sets its sights on the Carolinas as the Labor Day holiday weekend gets started.
A few showers and thunderstorms will return Friday as the front approaches our area from the northwest, and then pass to the southeast by Saturday.
The most prominent change behind frontal passage will be the cooler temperatures. Highs are expected to fall below average into the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday.
Mostly dry skies will mark the holiday weekend; however, rain chances will gradually creep up by Monday to near 30%. Higher rain chances are in the forecast for the workweek as highs return to mid to upper 80s.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.