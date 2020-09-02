President Donald Trump returning to N.C. for campaign event

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) - President Donald Trump is coming back to North Carolina next week for a campaign event.
According to his website, President Trump will deliver remarks live in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. on Sept 8.
The website says doors will open at 4 p.m. and the event will begin at 7 p.m. at Smith-Reynolds Regional Airport on North Liberty Street in Winston-Salem.
Trump was just in Wilmington Wednesday to declare the city the first World War II Heritage City, and was in Charlotte last week for the Republican National Convention.
