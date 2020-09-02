Playgrounds and museums soon to open under N.C. governor’s Phase 2.5 reopening

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - Chase Stokes brought his kids out to Kiwanis Park in Hickory Wednesday, hoping it would be open.
“The kids need an outlet,” Stokes said.
Unfortunately, the “playground closed” signs were still up. The governor’s orders don’t take effect until Friday evening.
“We need it,” Stokes said.
The city of Hickory says it will reopen all the playgrounds at city parks starting Friday at 5 p.m.
Officials are asking parents to continue the mask wearing and social distancing for everyone.
Meanwhile, museums also have the green light on Friday evening, but in Hickory, the reopening will be delayed.
Officials say they are in the middle of several projects and had not planned on the new orders coming down so soon.
The Hickory Art Museum plans to reopen on Oct. 1. Executive Director John Carfagno says some private tours will be conducted before then but feels good about the Oct. 1 date.
“We want to put our best foot forward,” Carfagno said.
The Catawba County Science Center will resume programs next week but it also will not fully open to the general public until Oct. 1.
Both groups say there will be new things on display.
Under the governor’s orders, the number of people visiting the sites will be limited to 50 percent of capacity.
