Panthers owner Tepper speaks on fans at games, Cam Newton, Richardson statue

“When we came in here, we did make a lot of changes. So there were two different levels. Some of those things were changes that needed to be done for a while. And some of those are just responding to the current environment of limited fans. And listen, it’s very difficult times and we’ll have to see what comes,” Tepper said. “I doubt that we’ll have full fans this season and listen, it’s difficult decisions, and I mean it’s decisions that keep me up, that still keep me up. But the question is: What’s right for the organization and what’s right for the individual and the long term? That’s what you have to think about when you’re running an organization. I don’t take one person lightly.”