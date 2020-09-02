One dead in Gastonia stabbing

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A stabbing in Gastonia left one person dead Wednesday morning and a relative in custody, police say.
The deadly stabbing happened around 8:52 a.m. off Log Cabin Drive off of Fair Oaks Drive.
Neighbors in the community believe an elderly man was stabbed by his grandson. Police have not confirmed that information, and only say that the victim in the stabbing died and a relative was taken into custody.
An investigation is underway.
No names have been released.
