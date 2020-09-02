NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals canceled at Charlotte Motor Speedway

“We want every drag racing fan to know that alongside the NHRA, we made every effort to keep the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals on the calendar for 2020,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway and zMAX Dragway. “With the uncertainty that still remains, it is simply not feasible to produce and host the world-class spectacle that fans have come to expect from the Bellagio of drag strips. While it pains us to cancel such a marquee event, it simply gives us that much more motivation to work harder than ever looking ahead to 2021.”